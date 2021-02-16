New AARP analysis shows COVID crisis continues in nursing homes: Arizona death rates remain staggering

AARP has been urging state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19. Dana Marie Kennedy stated, “Infection control and adequate staffing have been enduring problems in nursing homes – even before COVID-19 emerged as a top killer of older Arizonan’s. We’re seeking real solutions. There’s no room for destructive legislative proposals, such as Senate Bill 1377, which gives immunity to nursing homes, letting the industry off the hook and making it difficult for families to hold them accountable. Our leaders must reject policies that take away the rights of residents to hold nursing homes accountable when they fail to provide adequate care. Now is not the time to let nursing homes off the hook for abuse, neglect, and even death.