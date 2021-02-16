New executive order aims to address students’ learning loss during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, tasking the state board of education to assess learning loss among students during the pandemic.
Ducey’s order directs the board to look at AZMerit, AZM2 assessments and other data from this year compared to prior school years to see how much the pandemic impacted students and give families the support they need moving forward, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
This order follows Ducey’s signing of HB2402, which gives flexibility to the state’s grading system in the wake of the pandemic.
