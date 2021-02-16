Officials identify human remains as woman missing since 2015

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators in Mohave County have officially identified human remains found in May 2019 as Nancy Hartz.
Hartz’s family reported her missing in July 2015 and was last seen in Lake Havasu City with Robert Lawson Carnochan, according to a report by AZ Family.
Carnochan was arrested in 2016 for unrelated charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison. However, he died in September 2020. Carnochan was the main suspect in Hartz’s disappearance but investigators didn’t have enough evidence to link him to the case until her remain were found and identified.
The autopsy shows Hartz died of gunshot wounds and her death was officially ruled a homicide, AZ Family reports. However, no arrests can be made because Carnochan died in prison.
Carnochan was also the primary suspect in the disappearance of two other women. They have never been found.
