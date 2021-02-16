Officials search for suspect who stole USPS vehicle in Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of whoever stole a USPS vehicle Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
The vehicle was taken from an apartment complex in Yuma in the late afternoon and recovered the next day in a dirt lot about 10 miles away in Somerton.
Officials said they aren’t sure if any mail was taken before the vehicle was recovered, according to AZ Family.
Anyone who has any information about the incident should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, reference case number 3168190.
