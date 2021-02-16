Officials worry about vaccine supply at UArizona site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Registration for southern Arizona’s first state-run vaccine site at the University of Arizona is set to open tomorrow morning but, with less than 24-hours to go there are growing concerns over the lack of vaccine available.
“I think we’re going to be in a period where for a couple of weeks, it’s going to be tight,” said University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins.
Right now, as a county-run site the University of Arizona is vaccinating about 1,000 people a day. The state wants that number to go up to 8,000.
”If they want us to run this at 6,000 to 8,000 vaccines a day, that means we’re going to need a tremendous increase in the amount of vaccines,” said Dr. Robbins.
Though, that might not happen for a couple of weeks. Dr. Robbins says as of right now the state has only agreed to give the university 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the week.
“That’s grossly inadequate for the efficacy we can run our pod,” said Dr. Robbins.
He blames some of this on winter weather hitting many states where the vaccine is produced, which could be affecting distribution. Regardless, the university will open as a state-run site on Thursday and when it does so, it will be the only one with walk-up capabilities.
“We thought it was really important,” said Dr. Robbins. “We have so many individuals who have difficulty driving through, don’t have transportation or even take public transportation.”
Dr. Robbins is stressing to the community that even for walk-up vaccines, appointments are required.
“We don’t want traffic lined up on Campbell all the way to Speedway,” said Dr. Robbins.
He is urging everyone who can get the vaccine, to do so. But says if it is not your turn yet, he asking that people make an effort to slow the spread in hopes of limiting the chances of the virus mutating.
“Just cover your face, when you’re around other people keep distant from as many people as possible.. and continue to sanitize your hands,” said Dr. Robbins.
The state has hopes of running this site 24-hours a day. And, Dr. Robbins is confident they have the manpower and systems in place to do so. They can store over a million vaccines in the freezers they’ve built. Though no timeline for being open around the clock has been given.
