Police investigating homicide in Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, Feb. 15, just before 4 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to a welfare check in the 700 block of W. Silverlake Rd.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with signs of gunshot trauma and immediately began rendering first aid. Tucson Fire personnel then arrived and continued lifesaving efforts.
Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased on scene. He has been identified as 37-year-old Javier Alonzo Monge.
Detectives have learned Monge was in an argument with a group of individuals, known to each other. A confrontation ensued and soon after, shots were fired.
Police reports say Monge was seen running from the area, then located in the 700 block of W. Silverlake Rd.
Details are extremely limited at this time and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
There are no suspects in custody and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
You can remain anonymous.
