Registration for nearly 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments begins Tuesday, Feb. 16, for state site in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans will be able to register starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb .16, for nearly 12,000 appointments available at a state COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Health Services, the university, and the Pima County Health Department are partnering to operate the site at the university’s mall area.
The state vaccination site will expand the current capacity and hours of operation at the existing university site, which has been vaccinating Priority 1B populations in Pima County since the week of Jan. 19. The transition to a state site will add the nearly 12,000 appointments between Thursday, Feb. 18, and March 6.
The partnership will also allow for expanded hours of operation, with eventual capacity to operate 24/7 as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. At full capacity, the site can serve up to 6,000 people per day.
Registration for these appointments will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. A Spanish version of the site will be available for the start of registration for the new appointments. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.
The vaccination site at the University of Arizona will be the third state site, and the first in southern Arizona. On Jan. 11, Arizona opened its first state-run site at State Farm Stadium, where 228,008 vaccine doses have been administered. On Feb. 1, the state opened its vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, where 28,881 vaccine doses have been administered.
More than 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far to 925,763 Arizonans, including 283,869 who have received both doses.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.
