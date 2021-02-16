Town of Marana says water shutoffs have begun for non-payment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to a recent tweet published by officials of the Town of Marana, shut-offs for non-payment of water services have already begun.
The tweet read “February 1 we are resuming our normal billing practices, which includes disconnection of water service for nonpayment.”
This as last week, officials with the City of Tucson gave notice that beginning March 15, the city would also resume shutting off water services for non-payment.
The Town of Marana asks residents with overdue balances to contact Marana Water to possibly set up payment plans through its customer assistance program.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.