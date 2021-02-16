Tucson police say a man is dead after pedestrian collision on W. Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 58-year-old man is dead after a collision on the 1100 block of W. Ajo Way.
The Tucson Police Department confirms that Michael Bernard Ortiz was attempting to cross Ajo Way on Sunday, Feb. 14, around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a silver 2013 Subaru BRZ that was traveling east.
Officers from Operations Division South and Tucson Fire Department responded to the 911 call and found Ortiz in the roadway. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a news release, the driver of the Subaru immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Detectives noted that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was wearing non-reflective dark clothing.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time. Detectives believe that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor.
