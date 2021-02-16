Tucson Restaurant Advisory Council launches “Keep Tucson Cooking” initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Metro Chamber’s Tucson Restaurant Advisory Council (TRAC) will launch the Keep Tucson Cooking promotion this week with a dedicated website and targeted advertising campaign.
Designed to engage the community on the economic importance of supporting local restaurants and bars, Keep Tucson Cooking is a comprehensive resource center where the public can learn about safety protocols, seating and take-out options at each business, as well as updates on advocacy, relevant news items and more.
The website features a section on “Deals”, with special offers from participating restaurants and bars as well as individual food photos with links to websites, delivery options, contact info, etc.
A link to the Tucson Metro Chamber YouTube channel takes viewers to a series of ongoing interviews with the James Beard Award, winning radio host Jennifer English and member restaurateurs, beverage artisans and chefs as they discuss the future of Tucson’s vital dining scene, how they have addressed the many issues of providing a safe environment for their guests, and more. Initial interviews include conversations with Sally Kane, owner of The Coronet, Chef Gary Hickey from Flores Concepts and Richard Fifer, owner of Gentle Ben’s. Additional interviews will be added each week.
TRAC’s companion promotion “Masks Mean Business” also takes effect this week with the arrival of 5000 KN95 masks at the Chamber office. As masks will undoubtedly continue to be part of the protocol for safety for the foreseeable future, the Chamber hopes to help offset some of the hard costs to restaurant members as they begin to recover and welcome guests back.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.