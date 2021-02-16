Tucson Restaurant Advisory Council launches “Keep Tucson Cooking” initiative

A link to the Tucson Metro Chamber YouTube channel takes viewers to a series of ongoing interviews with the James Beard Award, winning radio host Jennifer English and member restaurateurs, beverage artisans and chefs as they discuss the future of Tucson’s vital dining scene, how they have addressed the many issues of providing a safe environment for their guests, and more. Initial interviews include conversations with Sally Kane, owner of The Coronet, Chef Gary Hickey from Flores Concepts and Richard Fifer, owner of Gentle Ben’s. Additional interviews will be added each week.