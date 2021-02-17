AZ Senate passes bill to provide fourth-year funding for career technical education

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bill that would provide fourth-year funding for career and technical education (CTE) is headed to the House of Representatives for approval, after the Arizona Senate passed the bill on Tuesday.
Currently, a ‘career and technical education district’ (CTED) must only include students in grades 10 through 12 in the calculation of student count.
SB 1179 would include students in grade 9 and the school year immediately following graduation.
“I’m a strong believer in career and technical education because it provides students an opportunity to learn a specific skill set that can be the basis for a career or a way to complement any higher education they pursue after graduating,” Senator Mesnard said. “I’m thrilled with the unanimous support for restoring funding for all four years of this worthy program, which increases access and expands opportunity for students to learn a trade and complete industry recognized CTE programs in fields that have strong demand.”
If passed, the Office of Economic Opportunity, in collaboration with the Department of Education, would complete a list of in-demand jobs for a region that would be approved for the program on-or-before Sep. 1st of each year.
Funding would then be provided for students enrolled in programs in that list, once they begin courses. And funding would be provided to each individual student for no more than 4 years.
