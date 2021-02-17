Changes coming to the UArizona vaccination site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today the University of Arizona says they are making some changes to their vaccine site as they get set to transition to a state vaccination pod.
Today vaccine registration for the site opened up and all the slots are already taken, so demand remains high and the school knows it.
“If people log on and see there’s no appointments scheduled out till May its only because we’re really making sure we have enough vaccines to fill the appointments that we have,” said Holly Jensen, the Vice President of Communications at the University of Arizona.
The university says they don’t want to have to cancel anyone’s appointments because of a lack of vaccine.
“We did just get off a call with the county and the state and we’ve been assured that those vaccines are coming,” said Jensen. “We should have enough to get us through the following week until we get our next allotment.”
The soft launch as a state run site starts Thursday morning when they will open at 8 a.m. Monday is when things will really pick up, they will extend their hours much later in the evening staying open until 10 pm. Later hours though, doesn’t mean more vaccine lanes are opening — something they had originally planned for.
“We will not be opening up additional lanes,” said Jensen. “We’ve added additional vaccinators to each of the lanes so currently we have the capacity to do 12 vaccinations in the three lanes. "
Even days before this launch, officials here tell me they are seeing a large jump in people showing up without an appointment.
“Anybody who is coming to the University of Arizona pod please make sure that you have an appointment at this time,” said Jensen.
To quickly get vaccine in the arms of more people at this site, the university will be relying on the community’s help.
“We’re going to open our volunteer opportunity up tomorrow and have a scheduling ability of 4000 volunteers over the next week,” said Jensen.
If you do need assistance making a vaccine appointment for this site, the university tell us you can call 602-542-1000.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.