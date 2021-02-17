FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy “winter” now, because it doesn’t last long!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty wind and cool air hang around through Wednesday. Chilly mornings through Friday with lows in the 30s. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. A ridge of high pressure builds in this weekend. That will warm daytime temperatures back to the 70s this weekend. Mostly sunny, staying dry.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Gusty winds.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
