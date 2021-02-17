Florida restaurant adopts ‘Face diapers not required’ policy

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WMBF) – A Florida restaurant’s face mask policy is going viral on social media.
A post on BeckyJack’s Food Shack’s Facebook page has a picture of a sign in the restaurant’s window that states “Face diapers not required.”
“A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks,” the Feb. 14 post states.
Since then, it has amassed over 2,400 reactions and more than 2,600 comments.
BeckyJack’s Food Shack is located in Hernando County, Fla. According to a section on the county’s website asking if masks are required for employees and customers in businesses, it references that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order does not mandate the use of masks.
“However, it is recommended that customers, employees and employers consult CDC guidance, and utilize face masks when social distancing measures cannot be maintained,” the website states.
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states “masks may reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread when they are consistently used by customers and employees, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
According to the CDC, their considerations for restaurant and bar operators are meant to supplement and not replace any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which businesses must comply.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.