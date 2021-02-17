Grocery workers are still on the front lines, yet lower on the list for receiving the vaccine.

“Whether the workers at your local grocery store have received the COVID vaccine may depend on where you live. That’s what seems to be happening across Arizona with only six counties vaccinating essential grocery workers while the remaining nine counties are not. According to Arizona Health Department officials, the six counties vaccinating grocery works are Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Graham, Santa Cruz, La Paz. The problem does not appear to be local policy where essential grocery workers are not in a priority group, but a shortage of vaccine.