Here’s how you can order a free at-home HIV testing kit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - HIV is one of the most feared sexually transmitted infections of our time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people aged 16 through 64 with underlying medical conditions, including people who are in an immunocompromised state from HIV, might be at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, if not treated after being infected.
An organization known as TakeMeHome is offering an easy way to get tested from the comfort of your home.
The organization is offering free HIV at home-testing kits for people who think they might have been exposed to the HIV virus.
Simply follow [this link], click on the “Free! Order Now” tab, fill out some basic information and you will receive a confirmation email in minutes saying your order has been received and will be mailed out soon.
The process is fast and take less than a few minutes.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.