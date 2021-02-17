House Commerce Committee approves bill to help Arizona businesses expand outdoor dining

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The House Commerce Committee on Tuesday approved HB 2530, legislation sponsored by State Representative Leo Biasiucci (R-5) to allow licensed producers of distilled spirits and spiritous liquor to donate used or excess equipment to certain small business dining establishments to help them expand their outdoor dining capacity.
“Arizona small businesses have been subjected to unprecedented economic challenges this past year because of the pandemic and subsequent government mandates,” said Representative Biasiucci. “To comply with these mandates, and to stay in business, establishments have needed to expand outdoor dining options to serve their customers. However, that comes with additional costs which many small businesses simply cannot afford. My legislation aims to help those establishments by providing additional avenues by which they can obtain equipment needed for outdoor services.”
