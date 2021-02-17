Man arrested for stabbing at Mesa group home

MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was arrested for allegedly stabbing three men in the face at a group home in Mesa.
Police took 56-year-old Theodore Bush into custody Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, after he barricaded himself inside the home for hours. AZ Family reports Bush first stabbed three men who lived at the home and threatened a woman outside with a knife.
The three men were taken to the hospital for their wounds and the woman was unharmed.
After the unprovoked attack, police said Bush refused to come out of the home. When he did, he was wrapped in a blanket and wouldn’t show police his hands, AZ Family reports.
Police shot him with bean-bag rounds and released a K9 officer on Bush before they were able to take him into custody. Bush was formally arrested Sunday, Feb. 13, at the hospital where he received treatment for injuries he suffered during the confrontation with police.
