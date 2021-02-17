Nationwide winter weather affecting COVID vaccine delivery in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the extreme winter weather that is affecting many states across the country has delayed this week’s delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Arizona.
AZDHS says because of weather-related delays, some local health departments in the state have said they have had to cancel appointments in the next two days.
At this time, there appears to be sufficient Pfizer doses available for state vaccination sites, and other sites administering Pfizer, to maintain operations without interruption.
