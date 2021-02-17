Pima County will vaccinate those 65 and older

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Forced by the state’s hand, Pima County has announced it will begin to accept appointments for the 65 and older age group, adding nearly a quarter million more people to the vaccine list.
The county will begin on Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 at the same time the state opens its POD (points of distribution) on the University of Arizona mall.
The state was already vaccinating the 65+ age group, so the county will follow suit for the sake of consistency.
“We need to have a clear, consistent message,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Pima County Chief Medical Officer. “For the sake of clarity, for the sake of sending the exact same message.”
Even though the move will put everyone on the same page, it may also cause confusion of another kind.
The lack of vaccine means a lack of appointment times which can be frustrating to the age group which has been clamoring to get on the list.
And now a new problem.
“The weather in the Midwest is causing some supply side issues on the delivery of those doses that we promised,” Dr. Garcia said. “We are worried.”
The county has been putting 95% of its vaccine allocation into people’s arms which means it does not have a stockpile to draw from in case of a late delivery.
“We don’t have a stash in a freezer that we can pull out if that Fed Ex truck doesn’t make it into Pima County,” he said.
Late this afternoon, to confirm Dr Garcia’s concerns, the state issued this statement.
“The extreme winter weather affecting much of the rest of the country has delayed this week’s delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Arizona. Because of these weather-related delays, some local health departments have told ADHS they have had to cancel appointments in the next two days. At this time, it appears there are enough Pfizer doses available for state vaccination sites and other sites administering Pfizer to maintain operations without interruption.
ADHS is in regular contact with federal and local partners to monitor this situation.”
