Pinal County man arrested after being accused of luring teen for sex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pinal County man has been arrested after being accused of luring teen for sex earlier this month.
On Feb. 10, 34-year-old Francisco Olvera arranged to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old at an agreed upon location for sex. He was instead met by an undercover PCSO Internet Crimes Detective.
Olvera was booked into the Pinal County Jail for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
This is PCSO’s second luring arrest in just two weeks.
“My detectives are working hard to keep your children safe on the internet,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “But you can help us. Parents, please monitor your children’s activity online.”
Olvera was on parole at the time due to previous burglary and armed robbery convictions. He is now facing an additional charge for parole violation.
