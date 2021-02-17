Sugar Skulls release 2021 schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League have announced their revised 2021 schedule.
The team opens its season on May 21 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, against the Blizzard.
The Sugar Skulls’ home opener will be on June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers. The game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena.
Tucson will host three of four teams that are new members of the IFL: the Duke city Gladiators on July 10 and Aug. 14, the Massachusetts Pirates on June 19 and the Northern Arizona Wranglers on July 31. The Wranglers play their home games in Prescott Valley.
In other in-state rivalry action, the Sugar Skulls will host the Arizona Rattlers on July 3 and visit the Rattlers in Phoenix on June 12 and Aug. 7.
Season and single-game tickets are available by calling 520-573-3000 or by emailing info@tucsonsugarskulls.com.
All kickoffs are Arizona local time and subject to change.
- WEEK 1: Bye
- WEEK 2: May 21, 5:05 p.m. @ Green Bay Blizzard
- WEEK 3: May 29, 5:05 p.m. @ Duke City Gladiators
- WEEK 4: June 5, 6:05 p.m. vs. Iowa Barnstormers
- WEEK 5: June 12, 6:05 p.m. @ Arizona Rattlers
- WEEK 6: June 19, 6:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates
- WEEK 7: June 26, 6:05 p.m. @ Northern Arizona Wranglers
- WEEK 8: July 3, 6:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Rattlers
- WEEK 9: July 10, 6:05 p.m. vs. Duke City Gladiators
- WEEK 10: July 17, 7:05 p.m. @ Spokane Shock
- WEEK 11: July 24, 6:05 p.m. vs. Bismarck Bucks
- WEEK 12: July 31, 6:05 p.m. vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
- WEEK 13: Aug. 7, 6:05 p.m. @ Arizona Rattlers
- WEEK 14: Aug. 14, 6:05 p.m. vs. Duke City Gladiators
- WEEK 15: Aug. 21, 6:05 p.m. @ Northern Arizona Wranglers
