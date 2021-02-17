Superintendent Hoffman announces allocations in next round of COVID-19 education relief for Arizona schools

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman has released the amounts each school district and charter organization in the state will receive under the latest round of federal relief and recovery funding due to COVID-19.
In total, over $1 billion in federal money will be allocated to Title I schools across the state to support COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.
The Arizona Department of Education used poverty data to ensure a per-pupil award amount, and will guarantee $150,000 in relief funding for every public school district and non-profit charter organization in Arizona, with $175,000 guaranteed for rural school districts and charter organizations, and $200,000 guaranteed for the most remote school districts and charter organizations.
“It’s critical that every school has the necessary resources to support their students, staff and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, our small, rural, and remote schools are too often left behind when resources are allocated. That’s why I prioritized ensuring that every public school - regardless of size or location - had access to federal relief funding,” said Superintendent Hoffman.
“While this significant infusion of federal recovery dollars is good news for Arizona’s schools, it is not a substitute for sustainable funding from the state as they move through and beyond the crisis of this pandemic.”
Allocation amounts for each Title I institution in Arizona can be viewed by following [this link], then scrolling down and clicking on the “NEW: ESSER II Allocation” tab.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.