Superintendent Hoffman announces federal relief and recovery funding allocations for Arizona public schools

“ARSA fully supports Superintendent Hoffman’s plan to direct additional funding to rural and remote schools in Arizona as they will be critical to meeting the needs of Arizona’s rural schools and students,” said Wes Brownfield, Executive Director of Arizona Rural Schools Association. “Additional funding for rural and remote schools is vital to initiatives like the Final Mile Project which works to take the fiber broadband so many of our schools receive and extends that capacity to the student’s home. We want to thank Superintendent Hoffman for her continued support of Arizona’s rural schools and her commitment to bridging the digital divide for our rural students.”