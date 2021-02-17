Update: Tucson police confirm one dead in midtown stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, officers with the Tucson Police Department have confirmed one person is dead following a stabbing in midtown.
This after officers were dispatched to the area of Sycamore Blvd. and Pima St. after receiving several reports of the incident.
Two additional victims have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
TPD says this is the extent of the information for tonight, but more details should be available in the next day or two.
For now, people are asked to avoid the area, as officers have secured the area as a crime scene.
