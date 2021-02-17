UPDATE: 100-year-old letters recovered from stolen vehicle sent to family member in Indiana

“I could hardly sleep; that was Friday night [when I found out], just speculating on what I may find. Her father; my grandfather, died before I was born. I only know what my mother told me about him. If there are letters from Donna’s father, that is going to be a tremendous gift for me. He was a doctor during the 1918 flu epidemic and one of the great prides of his life was that he didn’t lose one of his patients. I presume my mother probably wrote to Donna. So, if there are letters postmarked Omaha, that’s going to be my mother. She died before Donna. I’m sure there are going to be surprises and I am really looking forward to it!”