UPDATE: 100-year-old letters recovered from stolen vehicle sent to family member in Indiana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of century-old letters, cards and newspaper clippings will soon be returned to a family member halfway across the country.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10th, detectives made a surprising discovery. Inside of a stolen 1997 Toyota 4Runner was a suitcase full of historic documents; most of them addressed to a woman named Donna Lynch.
“We’ve never come across anything like this,” said Sgt. David Ball with Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) last week. “What’s unique about this particular case is the items recovered are so old.”
Sgt. Ball said the letters didn’t belong to the suspects or the owner of the vehicle.
So, with the help of partnering law enforcement agencies and news stations, DPS spread word about the letters online. It’s how they were able to track down 85-year-old Diane Brentlinger in Indiana. She’s Donna Lynch’s niece, Goddaughter and closest living blood relative.
“[My aunt] was 87 [when she died in 1996] and she had no children of her own,” said Brentlinger. “So, my two brothers and I were her children. She was delightful and fun to be with. We always knew when Aunt Donna came, things were going to be different at our house and they were going to be lively for a while. She would do things that my parents just didn’t have time for. We would get out towels and go out back with our Aunt Donna and sunbathe until we were burnt to a crisp. We would search for four-leaf clover.”
Born in Northeast Iowa in the beginning of the 20th century, Donna’s family later moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she became a social secretary at the historic Ambassador Hotel.
“She was very warm and outgoing,” said Brentlinger. “She never met a stranger and she could always strike up a conversation.”
Donna was a devout Catholic, according to Brentlinger. She had friends and pen pals across the country, and even wrote to a sweetheart fighting overseas in WWII.
“‘Donna, I saw you passing in the rain’,” read Sgt. Ball. “‘So quietly you came. I only knew your presence when a gentle breeze whispered your name’.”
In her late 40s, Donna married a man named John Roche and the two moved to Santa Barbra, California. In 1955, Brentlinger helped them move to Tucson.
“She was a real estate agent,” said Brentlinger. “She worked until she was 80. She loved to stay busy.”
Stacks of paper document Donna’s early life. For that, Brentlinger is grateful.
“My grandchildren, unless they save the Valentine’s Day cards I send, they won’t even know what my handwriting looks like,” she said. “First it was email and now it’s texts!”
To this day, it’s a mystery how Donna’s letters ended up in a stolen vehicle.
“They are not something I ever saw and the black suitcase is not something I ever saw,” said Brentlinger. “So, I have no doubt they were treasured by her.”
Brentlinger assumes someone bought the letters when her aunt’s possessions were auctioned off after her passing.
“I could hardly sleep; that was Friday night [when I found out], just speculating on what I may find. Her father; my grandfather, died before I was born. I only know what my mother told me about him. If there are letters from Donna’s father, that is going to be a tremendous gift for me. He was a doctor during the 1918 flu epidemic and one of the great prides of his life was that he didn’t lose one of his patients. I presume my mother probably wrote to Donna. So, if there are letters postmarked Omaha, that’s going to be my mother. She died before Donna. I’m sure there are going to be surprises and I am really looking forward to it!”
According to Sgt. Ball, the letters were shipped to Brentlinger on Tuesday, Feb. 16th, and are now making their way through the postal system one last time.
“That the state police went to the effort that they did to get them to someone, I thought that was above and beyond,” said Brentlinger. “I’m amazed it was of such interest to the Tucson community, [Donna] would have loved that!”
