Vaccine delivery delays cause temporary appointment postponements in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a result of weather related shipping delays of the COVID-19 vaccine to Arizona, some Pima County vaccination sites will temporarily postpone a limited number of appointments due to a lack of doses.
According to county officials, appointments at the following sites will be affected:
- Tucson Medical Center, beginning Feb. 18, for some second dose appointments
- Tucson Convention Center, beginning Feb. 19
- Banner South, beginning Feb. 19
The county says approximately 2,800 appointments could be affected between now and Saturday, if new supplies do NOT arrive within the next few days.
Patients with appointments at the above locations will be contacted by staff.
If you are not contacted by the provider that your appointment is scheduled with, there is no need to contact the county or the vaccine provider to check on your appointment.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.