2 adults, baby found dead in Sierra Vista apartment

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Sierra Vista Police Department found three people shot to death in a local apartment Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Investigators made the discovery after they were called to the Port Royale Apartments where they found 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre, 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre, and a 5-month-old infant all dead with a single gunshot wound, according to a release from the City of Sierra Vista.
The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in the case.
