Angel Charity for Children announces 2021 beneficiaries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five local organizations will receive a total of over $250,000 in grants to help meet the need of education and emotional health needs of children in Pima County. This is the highest amount of funding ever for angel charity’s grant program.
Adriana Rincon, chair of Angel Charity for Children, says “in an extremely challenging time, Angel Charity has stepped up to fulfill the need from this pandemic and infuse another $255,000 into our local non-profit community.”
This year’s beneficiaries include: Boys & Girls Club of Tucson, Interfaith Community Services, Ronald McDonald House, Tu Nidito Children and Family Services, and the Tucson Refugee Ministry.
In addition, Angel Charity will raise a total of $965,000 for Intermountain Centers and Reid Park Zoo. This brings the total amount to be funded this year to more than $1.2 million.
