Arizona to add more than 325,000 jobs by Spring 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report released by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity is says there will be strong job growth in the state over the next two years, with the largest gains happening in sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.
”Arizona is a place where opportunities are plentiful and jobs are growing,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Families and businesses from across the nation continue to choose Arizona, and it’s resulting in greater employment opportunities for existing residents and newcomers. Arizona is resilient — and these job projections prove it.”
According to the report, Arizona is expected to gain more than 325,000 jobs between spring 2020 and the same time next year, a 5.5 percent annualized growth rate. The report predicts job growth in all 15 counties and all sectors excluding government. Arizona’s leisure and hospitality sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, is expected to bounce back and experience a 12.8 percent annualized growth rate. That means adding 69,901 jobs — the fastest job growth rate of any sector included in the report. The report also notes Arizona’s manufacturing sector is projected to experience a 3.1 percent annualized growth rate, a gain of more than 10,000 jobs and more than 5,000 above pre-pandemic levels.
“In Arizona, jobs are available and employers are ready to hire,” said Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry Interim President and CEO Garrick Taylor. “The projected growth over the next few years is a result of Arizona’s smart policies and welcoming business climate — and we need to keep it up. My thanks to Governor Ducey for focusing on job growth, supporting businesses, and protecting the workforce.”
