Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem files ethics complaint against Democrats

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Associated Press is reporting that Rep. Mark Finchem filed an ethics complaint against nearly every Democrat in the state Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The complaint came after Democratic lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the Oro Valley Republican’s involvement in the Capitol riot last month.
Finchem said Democrats are trying to punish him for exercising his “First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and contest the legitimacy of the recent Presidential election.”
There is no evidence Finchem took part in the riot.
