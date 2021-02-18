Charges dropped for suspect involved in kidnapping, murder after suicide attempt

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Charges against Eric Maes, the 30-year-old suspect involved in the kidnapping of his young son and the killing of the boy’s mother, were dropped Thursday after he tried to kill himself in jail days earlier.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declared Maes “medically incapacitated” after the state filed a motion to dismiss the charges, including murder and kidnapping, according to AZ Family. The motion was granted Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Maes was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, for kidnapping his son from the boy’s mother earlier that day. Maes took the child as the mother, Brittany Walker-Martie, loaded the boy into a car. Walker-Martie then jumped on the car as Maes took off but was thrown from the vehicle.
Investigators said Maes made a U-turn and deliberately ran Walker-Martie down. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.
Maes later dropped his son off on the doorstep of an acquaintance, AZ Family reports. Police found Maes after a manhunt, arrested then booked him into the Maricopa County jail, where he tried to kill himself Saturday, Feb. 13.
Maes is still in the hospital for his injuries and prosecutors plan to refile charges if his condition changes.
