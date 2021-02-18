FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings will continue through Friday. High pressure builds in warming daytime temperatures to the low 70s Friday afternoon, upper 70s by Saturday. Staying mostly sunny and dry through early next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.