Got COVID related questions? Ambassadors are there to answer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have any questions related to COVID-19, guess what? There are trained ambassadors who can provide answers.
Get your answers by calling the COVID Ambassador Hotline or the COVID-19 Testing Call Center. Their numbers are right below.
COVID-19 Ambassador Hotline
(520) 848-4045, Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 Testing Call Center
Toll Free: (833) 345-0246 or Local: (520) 848-4030, Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.