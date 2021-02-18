Got COVID related questions? Ambassadors are there to answer

By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 17, 2021 at 8:49 PM MST - Updated February 17 at 8:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have any questions related to COVID-19, guess what? There are trained ambassadors who can provide answers.

Get your answers by calling the COVID Ambassador Hotline or the COVID-19 Testing Call Center. Their numbers are right below.

COVID-19 Ambassador Hotline

(520) 848-4045, Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing Call Center

Toll Free: (833) 345-0246 or Local: (520) 848-4030, Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

