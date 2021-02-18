Gov. Ducey and ADOT announce $230 million in new transportation investments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey along with the Arizona Department of Transportation announced $230 million in new transportation infrastructure investments that will enhance highway safety and meet the demand of new residents moving to Arizona.
“Despite the pandemic, Arizona’s economy is strong and families and businesses continue to relocate here in record numbers,” said Governor Ducey. “Now is the right time to use our state and federal dollars to make investments that create jobs, modernize our infrastructure, and improve highway safety.”
The projects include:
- $33 million to rebuild and widen the Gila River Bridge on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, paving the way for a full expansion of I-10 between the two cities
- $41 million to widen U.S. Route 93 north of Wickenburg;
- $40 million to add capacity to Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix; and
- $117 million to improve more than 600 highway lane-miles across the state.
The proposal now will go before the State Transportation Board for consideration at its Friday, Feb. 19 meeting.
Road improvements will address rough conditions on more than 600 lane-miles of highways around the state, with nearly 400 of those lane-miles located in rural counties. These 19 projects are expected to be complete in 2022 and will reduce long-term maintenance costs and enhance safety.
“This funding plan outlined by Governor Ducey and ADOT prioritizes Arizona’s most immediate transportation needs and opens opportunities for future expansion,” said State Transportation Board Chairman Steve Stratton, who represents Pinal, Gila, and Graham counties. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to put this plan to work.”
Arizona’s population grew by nearly 120,700 people from July 2018 to July 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released in December 2019.
