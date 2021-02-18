Here’s what you need to know about the University of Arizona vaccination site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona became the third state-run vaccination site and the first of its kind in southern Arizona on Thursday.
As a state-run site, it will eventually be able to operate 24/7 and, at full capacity, vaccinate about 6,000 people a day.
The site offers both drive-thru and sit-down appointments, making it the only state-run location to accommodate people who don’t drive their own cars and need to walk up for their reservation.
Since the site is now run by the state health department, it will accept appointments from anyone across Arizona who falls under the 1B priority group, which includes people 65 and older and essential workers like first responders and educators, according to the UA’s website.
Starting the week of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Here’s what you need to know before you go:
Appointments should be made through the state health department website at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or you can call 602-542-1000 for help registering.
The UA site offers drive-thru shots located on the east end of the university Mall.
Getting there:
From north Campbell Avenue, drivers should turn west onto University Boulevard and follow the signs posted along the Mall
The site also offers walk-up appointments at the Ina Gittings Building, located at 1737 E. University Blvd., in room 129, which is on the north side of the Mall, west of north Campbell Avenue next to the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre.
> Make sure to have a valid, photo ID and proof of employment if you’re an eligible essential worker.
> Make sure to bring a mask and keep it on throughout the entire visit.
Everyone getting vaccinated at the UA site needs an appointment booked beforehand, no walk-ins are allowed.
Health care providers will ask patients to wait 15 minutes before they take off to monitor them for any possible side effects. Patients then go home with a post-vaccination packet that includes information about the second appointment.
