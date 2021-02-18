More than 1 million Arizonans received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 1 million Arizonans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 332,071 people have received both doses.
Just eight days ago, Arizona announced a total of 1 million doses had been administered. This included both first and second doses. As of today, that number has reached 1,339,829.
“Arizona has reached another major milestone today with our one millionth individual to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We are so grateful to all of the health care workers, staff and volunteers who made today’s achievement a reality. There’s much more to do in the weeks and months ahead, and we are looking forward to making the vaccine available to all Arizonans as soon as possible.”
“Medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers are getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We anticipate increased vaccine supply in the next few weeks to months and look forward to building on this momentum to get even more Arizonans vaccinated.”
Nearly 300,000 of the COVID-19 doses have been administered at state-run vaccination sites at State Farm Stadium, which opened Jan. 11, and Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which opened Feb. 1.
Today Dr. Christ is traveling to Tucson to launch the partnership with the University of Arizona and the Pima County Health Department that will operate a state vaccination site on the university’s mall area in central Tucson.
The partnership will allow for expanded hours of operation at the existing University of Arizona vaccination site, eventually providing for 24/7 vaccination as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. At full capacity, the site can serve up to 6,000 people per day.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist. Note: You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.