TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings will continue through Friday as an upper-level trough moves out of the area. The event will cause temperatures to drop into the 30s going into Friday.
Due to the weather, the Salvation Army has officially declared Operation Deep Freeze in effect for Thursday, Feb. 18.
When the temperature drops to 35 degrees or 40 with precipitation, the organization opens its doors to anyone seeking overnight shelter.
The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Ave will be accepting anyone seeking shelter until 9 p.m.
For more information about Operation Deep Freeze, please call the Hospitality House 520-795-9671.
