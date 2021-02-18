Pima County Board of Supervisors and City of Tucson to host virtual meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic and mitigation efforts may have a chance to get some answers Friday, February 19.
In a news release, the Pima County Board of Supervisors announced they will hold a special joint meeting with the City of Tucson Mayor and Council from 10 a.m. to noon.
Friday’s virtual meeting will discuss topics including vaccine rollout, testing, mask usage, curfew, evictions, business restrictions, and federal funds appropriated to the state and local jurisdictions.
The public may send comments electronically to COB_mail@pima.gov. In-person attendance by members of the public is prohibited.
These conditions will be strictly enforced. Questions may be directed to the Clerk of the Board’s Office at 520-724-8449.
You can watch the meeting in several ways:
- On the Pima County website
- On Pima County’s Facebook page
- Via Cox and Comcast Cable Channel 96 or
- By clicking on the “Mayor & Council Live” link on the City of Tucson’s website
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.