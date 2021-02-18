Pima County says even more appointment delays due to vaccine delivery delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials say there will be even more appointments postponed than announced yesterday in the coming days, as vaccine providers await for more dose deliveries.
These delays are due to bad weather, and the reduction in doses provided to the county by the state are forcing health officials to refocus limited supplies on second-dose appointments.
Appointments affected are those sheduled at Tucson Medical Center, the Tucson Convention Center and Banner South.
- Tucson Medical Center, beginning Feb. 18, for some second dose appointments;
- Tucson Convention Center, beginning Feb. 19;
- Banner South, beginning Feb. 19
Furthermore, the City of Tucson has confirmed that ALL apointments scheduled for Feb. 19 at the TCC are being rescheduled into next week due to being out of the vaccine. Individuals who had appointments Friday will receive an email from MyChart@TMCaz.com with new appointment information.
The county says two mobile vaccine projects that were planned for Saturday, Feb. 20 have also been postponed, and will be moved to sometime in March.
If your vaccine appointment is rearranged, staff at vaccine-sites will contact you. The county says there is no need to verify your appointment if someone has not reached out to make changes.
