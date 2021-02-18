Police investigating shooting at apartments in Tucson’s south-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place today at an apartment complex in Tucson’s south-side.
According to reports, officers responded to the Santa Cruz River Apartments on 16th Avenue, north of Ajo Highway, at approximately 11 a.m. in response to the report of the shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman who appears to be in her 30s with a gunshot wound. The woman has not been identified, but she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Currently, officers have an adult male detained, but no charges have been filed at this time.
Investigations continue, and we will have more information when more details are available.
