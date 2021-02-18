Three arrested for slew of armed robberies in central Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the FBI arrested three young men for their alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies in Phoenix and Glendale late last year.
Noel Aragon, 22, Dakotah Jones, 20, and Justin Krause, 20, were taken into custody this week and charged with multiple crimes including armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, according to AZ Family.
The three were dubbed the “Jeepers Bandits” by the FBI because their appearance was similar to Shaggy Rogers of the cartoon Scooby-Doo who frequently said “jeepers” throughout the show.
The three were wanted for at least six armed robberies at various smoke shops and one Cold Stone Creamery between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2020. No one was hurt in any of the robberies but the suspects did make off with some cash.
In a previous news release, the FBI mentioned a fourth suspect could be involved.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.