Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments, thousands of appointments could be postponed in Southern Arizona

Pinal County Public Health Services District tweeted “Vaccine deliveries have not yet arrived this week in Pinal County due to storm conditions at airport and ground transportation hubs throughout the nation. Pinal County Public Health has not received any additional information on where in transit #COVID vaccine shipments are. Please note that if you have an appointment [on Thursday] at our public health clinics, we do have vaccines for those appointments. No new vaccine appointments in Pinal County are available until new shipments arrive.”