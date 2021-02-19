Arizona hockey team ops out of Spring 2021 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A winter staple sport in the Tucson community will not happen this year.
In a news release, the Arizona Wildcat Hockey Team, or “Ice Cats” team has announced they will not play any games in Spring 2021. Instead, the team is making preparations to get back on the ice this fall for the regular 2021-2022 season.
“COVID really impacted club sports in general all throughout the country, not just here in Tucson,” stated Troy Vaughn, Director of Campus Recreation for the University of Arizona.
Officials say protocols about COVID testing, qualifying difficulties, and the cancellation of several seasons from WCHL teams, have made it very difficult to field adequate teams for a season of play.
The news release sites the cancelation was not without effort. Many university employees, administrators, players, and staff worked long and hard since the onset of COVID in March 2020 to try and make this season a reality.
“It just became too difficult to make it work with struggles to secure opposing teams, travel expenses, and the mandated testing. I am so proud of Coach Berman, Coordinator Tanner Harris, and the members of the team who have worked tirelessly to try and make this happen. In the end, we just ran out of time,” shared Vaughn.
Even without the ice time, the Arizona Wildcat Hockey team will not disappear. Team updates will continue throughout the spring and summer, with Coach Berman working hard to make the incoming group of Wildcats some of the best ever.
