Arizona’s Heart & Sol: TUSD Teacher receives well-deserved recognition

This week, KOLD News 13 sheds light on a special education teacher who goes above and beyond for her students in and outside of the classroom.
“Seeing the kids grow, seeing the pride in themselves, seeing the pride the parents have in their kids. It’s amazing,” said Wendy Goodman, a Pre-school Special Education teacher at Cragin Elementary School.
Goodman joined the Tucson Unified School District in 1982. Following the footsteps of her parents. Goodman found her calling at an early age.
“I used to tell people that I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I just didn’t know what type of teacher I was going to be,” said Goodman.
And especially during these trying times for several families in Tucson, Goodman goes out of her way to buy school essentials out of her pocket, if parents can’t make end meets.
“I provided paints, crayons, pencils, play-dough and markers,” said Goodman. And of course, any donation for Goodman will make a big difference.
Our station would like to reward Goodman with a $300 gift card for what you do for your students.
However, Goodman’s ‘heart and sol’ tells her to pay it forward to her kiddos.
“It’ll buy some ink for my printer right now because I just printed out a big book of photographs of my students. I would love to utilize that for this,” Goodman.
