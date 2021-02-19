Authorities searching for Tucson north-side bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
PCSD says today, just after 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the National Bank of Arizona at 5360 N. La Cholla Blvd. to the report of the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect entered the bank and handed one of the tellers a note demanding money.
Reports say the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, then activated the panic alarm. The suspect was then seen leaving the bank in a gold-colored minivan.
The suspects is described as a White male between his late 20s and mid 30s with short hair. He has an average build, and measures between 5-feet-8-inches and 6-feet tall.
The suspect has several tattoos, distinctively on both arms; and he was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a navy blue mask, a blue t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at (520) 882-7463, or visit 88Crime.org.
