AZDHS makes $100M available to counties to support COVID testing

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s leading health department is coordinating with health departments across state counties to immediately allocate $100 million in federal funds to support COVID-19 testing.
The Arizona Department of Health Services says these funds are intended for staffing, lab testing, informatics, disease surveillance and other activities critical against the coronavirus.
AZDHS says Pima County is eligible to receive more than $14 million dollars of the alloted funds, while Maricopa County is eligible to receive more than $60 million.
The department says it’s making calculations for these allotments using a $100,000 base formula amount that adds funding to each county based on its percentage of the state’s population.
Based on this algorithm, Greenlee County is calculated to receive a least amount of about $230,000.
Below are the rounded amounts for each county in Arizona:
Apache: $1.09 million
Cochise: $1.9 million
Coconino: $2.06 million
Gila: $840,000
Graham: $623,000
Greenlee: $230,000
La Paz: $390,000
Maricopa: $60.63 million
Mohave: $2.98 million
Navajo: $1.62 million
Pima: $14.36 million
Pinal: $6.24 million
Santa Cruz: $751,000
Yavapai: $3.28 million
Yuma: $3.01 million
