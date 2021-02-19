AZDHS makes $100M available to counties to support COVID testing

Calculations for each county made on a $100K base amount. Additional funds based on county population

Arizona received $418,951,131 as part of the $19 billion allocated to jurisdictions through the existing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) cooperative agreement at the end of January. (Source: Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST - Updated February 19 at 4:23 PM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s leading health department is coordinating with health departments across state counties to immediately allocate $100 million in federal funds to support COVID-19 testing.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these funds are intended for staffing, lab testing, informatics, disease surveillance and other activities critical against the coronavirus.

AZDHS says Pima County is eligible to receive more than $14 million dollars of the alloted funds, while Maricopa County is eligible to receive more than $60 million.

The department says it’s making calculations for these allotments using a $100,000 base formula amount that adds funding to each county based on its percentage of the state’s population.

Based on this algorithm, Greenlee County is calculated to receive a least amount of about $230,000.

Below are the rounded amounts for each county in Arizona:

Apache: $1.09 million

Cochise: $1.9 million

Coconino: $2.06 million

Gila: $840,000

Graham: $623,000

Greenlee: $230,000

La Paz: $390,000

Maricopa: $60.63 million

Mohave: $2.98 million

Navajo: $1.62 million

Pima: $14.36 million

Pinal: $6.24 million

Santa Cruz: $751,000

Yavapai: $3.28 million

Yuma: $3.01 million

