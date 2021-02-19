Banner Health eases visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health is changing their COVID-19 visitor restrictions at hospitals and ambulatory locations across Arizona.
According to a news release, the healthcare provider will now allow one visitor per patient a day for most in-patients. Most out-patient locations including urgent cares, clinics, emergency rooms will also allow one person to accompany patients.
In-patient visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officials are asking visitors to:
- Bring a freshly laundered or disposable mask with you. You will be required to wear it throughout the duration of your visit, including while you are in the patient’s room. Banner Health will not provide masks for visitors.
- The cafeteria and other congregation areas are closed. You will need to go straight to/from the patient’s room.
- Due to COVID-19, we are conducting a health screening for all visitors at check-in.
- Arrange your visit with the patient. Only one visitor per patient will be permitted each day. Make sure to discuss this with the patient before arriving at the hospital to ensure visits from others were not already arranged.
To learn more about the Banner Health visitor policy, CLICK HERE.
