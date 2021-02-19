Border Patrol agents arrest group in the desert near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested eight unauthorized migrants in a remote part of the desert southeast of Yuma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. During the arrest, agents found 148 pounds of meth in the group’s four backpacks.
All eight who were arrested wore camouflage clothing and carpet booties over their shoes, both of which help conceal them as they move about the desert, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection. Agents estimate the street value of the drugs at around $266,000.
The group was taken to Border Patrol’s Wellton Station for processing.
