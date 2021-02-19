Car crashes into Tucson east-side business Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you live in Tucson’s east-side, you might have heard about this incident today.
A woman in her 60s crashed into a business at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Tucson Police Department says the woman was not injured, but the Thunder Mountain Moose Lodge, located inside the plaza in the northwest corner of the intersection, sustained substantial damage.
Images clearly show where the white vehicle stopped once it crashed inside the lodge.
Thankfully there have been no reports of any injuries.
